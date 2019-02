Prince William angoissé après la naissance de George, rares confidences

The Duke of Cambridge visited a programme called "Future Dads", set up by the charity #Futuremen in London this morning. The charity is located in London and provides advice and support for fathers, helping to develop their confidence as dads. The Duke met Dads who had taken part in a course and practical sessions to prepare them for fatherhood - where he said that: "It's quite daunting how tiny they [babies] are when they arrive." His Royal Highness also joined a "self-care" session. The Duke works to reduce stigma around mental health as part of The Royal Foundation @heads_together campaign.

