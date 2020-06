Anna Wintour : Face au racisme, elle reconnaît "des erreurs" du magazine Vogue

View this post on Instagram

The death in Minneapolis this week of #GeorgeFloyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer-who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd yelled that he couldn't breathe-has sparked outrage around the country and protests, as well widespread looting, in Minneapolis. While the death of Floyd is indeed horrible, it is also far from unique. This latest tragedy came three months after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men (one a former police officer) while on a jog in his southeastern Georgia neighborhood, as well as two months after the death of Breonna Taylor, shot at least eight times by police officers who had attempted to enter her Louisville apartment without announcing themselves. It has also surfaced a familiar image, one that has now been given a powerful new meaning: @Kaepernick7 kneeling to protest racism and police brutality in America. Now, looking at the image of Floyd's neck being crushed by a white police officer's knee next to Kaepernick's knee on the football field, the athlete's show of activism feels disturbingly poignant and incredibly important. It should have always been important, but now those who were confused or put off before have a visual representation of exactly what his intent was and still is today. It is also a reminder that there is a long way to go for equal justice in this country and why we must all keep fighting. Tap the link in our bio for more details.