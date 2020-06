Ava Max, transformée : la chanteuse dévoile sa nouvelle coupe de cheveux

View this post on Instagram

This systemic racism has been going on for centuries and it's insane that we are still losing lives due to ignorant people not willing to change their ignorant minds in 2020!!! I am so angry and saddened that this is happening in the country I grew up in. I truly feel embarrassed. TEXT "FLOYD" to 55156 to demand justice. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #SayHisName