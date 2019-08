Claudia Schiffer : 48 ans, entièrement nue et canon pour un magazine

View this post on Instagram

SHE IS BACK CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA Our August Issue features @claudiaschiffer in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial. On Newsstands August 6th! "Because of who I am and who they are, I think these shoots are about women's acknowledgement of their own sexuality, and is very different to the representation of desire, which is always connected to the maker of the picture. I think this was about Claudia, Stephanie's and my relationships with our sexualities and bodies, and about being seen as older women." #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago