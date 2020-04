Coronavirus : Le rappeur YWN Melly, contaminé en prison, demande à être libéré

View this post on Instagram

I have filed a motion on behalf of Jamell Demons to have him released to a hospital for any treatment necessary for his diagnosis of COVID19. It's a scary situation for all inmates in the jails, as I believe most jails think they can handle this outbreak and my opinion is they cannot. They must loosen the regulations on soap, hand sanitizer and wipes. They currently are banded because of alcohol content. Jails and prisons need to get ahead of this curve if it already isn't too late. The Federal BOP stated on March 26 2020 that they can handle it and there is a low amount of positives. 5 days later that number increased 6 fold and 3 individuals died. I do not think any prison or jail is prepared for something like this...some cities even with the federal government helping aren't prepared, so how do we think our jails and prisons are?