Elizabeth Hurley : Son fils et sosie Damian Hurley, égérie pour du maquillage

View this post on Instagram

[SOUND ON] Introducing THE MASTER #StevenMeisel for PAT McGRATH LABS Mother is PROUD to PRESENT #SublimePerfection: The System directed by the LEGENDARY Steven Meisel, with the LUMINARY lineup of DIVINE #McGrathMuse BEAUTIES, starring: The #skincomparable @blesnyaminher The #skinspiring @damianhurley1 The #skincandescent @primrosearcher The #skindependent @shanellenyasiase The #skinfluential @sonjdradeluxe The #skinfamous @violetchachki The #skinfatuating @zhengnes Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Styling by #JoeMcKenna Hair by @guidopalau #makeupbypatmcgrath #teampatmcgrath Design by @duzansky Sublime Perfection: Primer, Foundation & Setting Powder - ALL AVAILABLE 7.26.19 at PATMcGRATH.COM, @sephora. SIGN UP NOW FOR EXCLUSIVE EARLY ACCESS - Link In bio.