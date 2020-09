Jessica Hart enceinte : l'ex-Ange de Victoria's Secret attend son premier enfant

View this post on Instagram

I WOKE UP LIKE THIS Thanks to @firstresponsepregnancy I was able to confirm (twice) that @jameskirkham and I are officially PREGNANT. We're so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there. What a blessing. We're so unbelievably grateful and happy! It makes me think deeply about all the other mothers to-be out there at the moment that are struggling with access to doctors and healthcare at this time. I'd really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts. Anything you can give really helps. This beautiful organization helps pregnant woman in need. I couldn't imagine going through this without some support. THANK YOU in advance to all of you that click the link in my bio and donate whatever you can! I couldn't be happier to be sharing this news with you. I love you all #Ad #FirstResponsePregnancy #6DaysSooner #MaternalHealth #PregnancyAnnouncement