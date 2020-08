Marques Houston est marié : Il épouse sa chérie, de 20 ans plus jeune que lui

View this post on Instagram

We can't believe the day has finally come! The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one. Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched! Matthew 19: 5,6 "For this reason a man will leave his father and his mother and will stick to his wife, and the two will be one flesh" 6 So that they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has yoked together, let no man put apart." #marqueshoustonmarried #thehoustons