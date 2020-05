Milla Jovovich : Confinée avec sa fille de 3 mois, "des souvenirs adorables"

View this post on Instagram

So grateful for these quiet moments with my rainbow baby. Nursing her are some of my favorite times of the day. That sweet little cupcake looking up at me with her soulful eyes, her tiny hands, her incredible scent, that fluffy hair. I treasure this period of our lives so much. Such a short blip in my life, but one that will bring the sweetest memories when I'm looking back. #OsianElliot #perfection #quietmoments #mamasgirl #love