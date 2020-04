Milla Jovovich : Maman gaga de sa fille Osian, déjà très expressive

View this post on Instagram

Me and ma bb. Baby Osian is getting so big! She's such a communicator, I really feel with all her cooing and gurgling that she can't wait to start talking already. Maybe having sisters always chatting away at you is a motivation. She's also such a smiler. Like a lot more than my other two were. As soon as people talk to her, they get rewarded with a huge smile and I tell you, there's nothing better than having a baby smile at you! I send you all a lot of love to during this lockdown. I hope you're all staying safe! Xo m #mamaandbaby #osianlarkelliot