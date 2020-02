Milla Jovovich : "Une usine à lait" pour son bébé Osian

View this post on Instagram

It's Osian's two week birthday today! So when people ask me what I've been up to, this is literally it. I'm trying to be a fully functioning milk manufacturing facility, so all my energy is focused on not getting out of pajamas if at all possible, feeding Osian and storing milk for her. Today is extra special as well because it's her first day outside the blue light Bili Blanket and we will measure her bilirubin levels at the end of the day to see if she needs to go back in it tonight. Anyway, happy Sunday everyone! #osianlarkelliot #mamaandbaby