Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : "C'est moi ?" : Egarée, Zazie oublie les paroles de l'un de ses tubes dans Taratata 100% Live

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama "C'est moi ?" : Egarée, Zazie oublie les paroles de l'un de ses tubes dans Taratata 100% Live
1 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live, sur France 2. © Purepeople France 2
2 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
3 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
4 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
5 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
6 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
7 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
8 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
9 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022.
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
Zazie
Voir toutes les photos de Zazie
Voir toutes les vidéos de Zazie
News essentielles
Vianney, papa épanoui : rare photo avec son fils Edgar et une grande première
11H29
30 Oct
Vianney, papa épanoui : rare photo avec son fils Edgar et une grande première "depuis trois ans"
18H54
29 Oct
Véronique Sanson : Cette immense star qu'elle a quittée de façon "lâche", terribles regrets...
18H05
29 Oct
Adeline Toniutti sensuelle : la prof de la Star Academy en combinaison transparente et lingerie
09H30
29 Oct
Laurent Jalabert et sa jeune compagne Marion s'éclatent à la Réunion, un voyage époustouflant
19H10
28 Oct
Fini les cheveux longs pour Camille Lacourt ! Changement radical de tête, sa fille Jazz "choquée"
17H33
28 Oct
"C'est douloureux et difficile" : Gisele Bündchen et Tom Brady officialisent leur divorce
16H38
28 Oct
Illan Castronovo (Les Marseillais) mort ? "La situation est vraiment grave", des amis proches brisent le silence
15H43
28 Oct
Pierre Palmade et Véronique Sanson : Photos de leur mariage, choix de robe très original pour la chanteuse

Tapez votre recherche :