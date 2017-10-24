Diaporama : "C'est moi ?" : Egarée, Zazie oublie les paroles de l'un de ses tubes dans Taratata 100% Live

1 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live, sur France 2. © Purepeople France 2
2 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
3 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
4 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
5 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
6 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
7 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
8 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2
9 / 9
Zazie dans Taratara 100% Live le 29 octobre 2022. © Purepeople France 2