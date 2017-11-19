Diaporama : "Extravagance financière", "jeux de pouvoirs" : David et Cathy Guetta, un couple "fougueux" selon leurs signes astrologiques

1 / 14
"Extravagance financière", "jeux de pouvoirs" : David et Cathy Guetta, un couple "fougueux" selon leurs signes astrologiques
2 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta © BestImage
3 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta - People a la soiree Renault au mondial de l' auto a la porte de Versailles a Paris © BestImage
4 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta célèbrent leur 20e anniversaire de mariage à Ibiza en 2012 © BestImage
5 / 14
Cathy Guetta sur Instagram. © Instagram, Cathy Guetta
6 / 14
Archives - Cathy et David Guetta le soir de l'anniversaire d'Amanda Lear. Paris. © BestImage
7 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta - Soirée Renault Twizy à L'atelier Renault des Champs-Elysées. © BestImage
8 / 14
David Guetta fête son anniversaire en famille. Instagram. Le 8 novembre 2022. © Instagram, Cathy Guetta
9 / 14
David Guetta fête son anniversaire en famille. Instagram. Le 8 novembre 2022. © Instagram, Cathy Guetta
10 / 14
Elvis fête un joyeux anniversaire à son papa David Guetta. Instagram. Le 8 novembre 2022. © Instagram, Elvis Guetta
11 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta en 2012 aux NRJ Music Awards © BestImage
12 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta - Archives - Presentation de la nouvelle Renault Twizy by Cathy & David Guetta au salon mondial de l' auto 2012 Paris, le 27 decembre 2013 © BestImage
13 / 14
David Guetta, Cathy Guetta - Soiree "2013 Billboard Music Awards" au "MGM Grand Garden Arena" a Las Vegas, le 19 mai 2013 © BestImage
14 / 14
David et Cathy Guetta chez Virgin Megastore sur les Champs Elysées © BestImage