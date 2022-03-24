Diaporama : Aurélien Enthoven "beau gosse" : Le fils de Carla Bruni ressemble de plus en plus à sa mère !

18 / 18

Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - Dîner des "Femmes Culottées" Etam au Musée de la Monnaie à Paris le 22 mars 2022. Avec "Femmes culottées", Etam a décidé de mettre à l'honneur 52 femmes dans une série de photos de S. Sieff. Soutenant le réseau associatif Solidarité Femmes, le projet mêlera des noms connus et des personnalités de l'ombre à l'histoire inspirante. Cette initiative sur le long court est menée main dans la main avec Solidarité Femmes, réseau de 73 associations qui luttent contre les violences faites aux femmes et le 3919, le numéro d'aide aux femmes victimes de violences. Toutes les participantes arborent d'ailleurs un t-shirt blanc sur lequel on peut lire Femme Culottée. La pièce est disponible à l'achat en ligne ou en magasin pour 19,99 euros. L'intégralité des bénéfices de ce dernier ira au réseau associatif, un moyen pour la marque de marquer son engagement. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage

Exclusive - For Germany call for price - (No Web - pour suisse et Belgique) - Etam dinner "Femmes Culottées" at the Museum de la Monnaie in Paris on March 22, 2022. With "Femmes Culottées"", Etam has decided to honor 52 women in a series of photos by S. Sieff. Supporting the Solidarité Femmes association network, the project will mix well-known names and personalities from the shadows with inspiring stories. This long-term initiative is carried out hand in hand with Solidarité Femmes, a network of 73 associations that fight against violence against women and 3919, the help number for women victims of violence. All the participants also wear a white t-shirt on which you can read "Femme Culottée". The coin is available for purchase online or in stores for 19.99 euros. All of the profits from the latter will go to the associative network, a way for the brand to show its commitment.