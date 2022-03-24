Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Aurélien Enthoven "beau gosse" : Le fils de Carla Bruni ressemble de plus en plus à sa mère !

Diaporama Aurélien Enthoven "beau gosse" : Le fils de Carla Bruni ressemble de plus en plus à sa mère !
1 / 18
Aurélien Enthoven "beau gosse" : Le fils de Carla Bruni ressemble de plus en plus à sa mère !
2 / 18
Carla Bruni est aux Etats-Unis en compagnie de son fils Aurélien Enthoven.
Carla Bruni est aux Etats-Unis en compagnie de son fils Aurélien Enthoven.
3 / 18
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIazQnyAwW8/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIazQnyAwW8/
4 / 18
Carla Bruni est aux Etats-Unis en compagnie de son fils Aurélien Enthoven.
Carla Bruni est aux Etats-Unis en compagnie de son fils Aurélien Enthoven.
5 / 18
Carla Bruni est fière de son fils Aurélien Enthoven, avec qui elle a passé quelques jours à New York.
Carla Bruni est fière de son fils Aurélien Enthoven, avec qui elle a passé quelques jours à New York.
6 / 18
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven, sur Instagram. 2021
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven, sur Instagram. 2021
7 / 18
Raphaël Enthoven et son fils Aurélien sur Instagram, 2021.
Raphaël Enthoven et son fils Aurélien sur Instagram, 2021.
8 / 18
Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven à l&#039;avant-première du film &quot;Fauteuil d&#039;orchestre&quot; à Paris en 2006.

Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven à l'avant-première du film "Fauteuil d'orchestre" à Paris en 2006.

9 / 18
Aurélie Enthoven, le fils aîné de Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven, a publié une photo de lui enfant dans les bras de son grand-père Jean-Paul Enthoven.
Aurélie Enthoven, le fils aîné de Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven, a publié une photo de lui enfant dans les bras de son grand-père Jean-Paul Enthoven.
10 / 18
Semi-Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (Habillée en Céline) - People au dîner de l&#039;association AEM (Un Avenir pour les Enfants du Monde), au profit des enfants du Rwanda, au Pavillon Ledoyen à Paris. Le 24 mars 2022 © Borde-Rindoff / Bestimage
Semi-Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (Habillée en Céline) - People au dîner de l'association AEM (Un Avenir pour les Enfants du Monde), au profit des enfants du Rwanda, au Pavillon Ledoyen à Paris. Le 24 mars 2022 © Borde-Rindoff / Bestimage
11 / 18
Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven à l&#039;Opéra Garnier à Paris en 2002.

Carla Bruni et Raphaël Enthoven à l'Opéra Garnier à Paris en 2002.

12 / 18
Aurélien Enthoven sur Instagram
Aurélien Enthoven sur Instagram
13 / 18
Raphaël Enthoven au village des internationaux de France de tennis de Roland Garros 2019 à Paris le 7 juin 2019. © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Raphaël Enthoven au village des internationaux de France de tennis de Roland Garros 2019 à Paris le 7 juin 2019. © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

14 / 18
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni, sur Instagram. 2021
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni, sur Instagram. 2021
15 / 18
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni, sur Instagram. 2021
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni, sur Instagram. 2021
16 / 18
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni, sur Instagram. 2021
Aurélien Enthoven, le fils de Carla Bruni, sur Instagram. 2021
17 / 18
Semi-Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (Habillée en Céline) - People au dîner de l&#039;association AEM (Un Avenir pour les Enfants du Monde), au profit des enfants du Rwanda, au Pavillon Ledoyen à Paris. Le 24 mars 2022 © Borde-Rindoff / Bestimage Semi-Exclusive - People at the AEM (Un Avenir pour les Enfants du Monde) dinner, for the benefit of the children of Rwanda, at the Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris. March 24, 2022
Semi-Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (Habillée en Céline) - People au dîner de l'association AEM (Un Avenir pour les Enfants du Monde), au profit des enfants du Rwanda, au Pavillon Ledoyen à Paris. Le 24 mars 2022 © Borde-Rindoff / Bestimage
Semi-Exclusive - People at the AEM (Un Avenir pour les Enfants du Monde) dinner, for the benefit of the children of Rwanda, at the Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris. March 24, 2022
18 / 18
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - Dîner des &quot;Femmes Culottées&quot; Etam au Musée de la Monnaie à Paris le 22 mars 2022. Avec &quot;Femmes culottées&quot;, Etam a décidé de mettre à l&#039;honneur 52 femmes dans une série de photos de S. Sieff. Soutenant le réseau associatif Solidarité Femmes, le projet mêlera des noms connus et des personnalités de l&#039;ombre à l&#039;histoire inspirante. Cette initiative sur le long court est menée main dans la main avec Solidarité Femmes, réseau de 73 associations qui luttent contre les violences faites aux femmes et le 3919, le numéro d&#039;aide aux femmes victimes de violences. Toutes les participantes arborent d&#039;ailleurs un t-shirt blanc sur lequel on peut lire Femme Culottée. La pièce est disponible à l&#039;achat en ligne ou en magasin pour 19,99 euros. L&#039;intégralité des bénéfices de ce dernier ira au réseau associatif, un moyen pour la marque de marquer son engagement. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage Exclusive - For Germany call for price - (No Web - pour suisse et Belgique) - Etam dinner &quot;Femmes Culottées&quot; at the Museum de la Monnaie in Paris on March 22, 2022. With &quot;Femmes Culottées&quot;&quot;, Etam has decided to honor 52 women in a series of photos by S. Sieff. Supporting the Solidarité Femmes association network, the project will mix well-known names and personalities from the shadows with inspiring stories. This long-term initiative is carried out hand in hand with Solidarité Femmes, a network of 73 associations that fight against violence against women and 3919, the help number for women victims of violence. All the participants also wear a white t-shirt on which you can read &quot;Femme Culottée&quot;. The coin is available for purchase online or in stores for 19.99 euros. All of the profits from the latter will go to the associative network, a way for the brand to show its commitment.
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - Dîner des "Femmes Culottées" Etam au Musée de la Monnaie à Paris le 22 mars 2022. Avec "Femmes culottées", Etam a décidé de mettre à l'honneur 52 femmes dans une série de photos de S. Sieff. Soutenant le réseau associatif Solidarité Femmes, le projet mêlera des noms connus et des personnalités de l'ombre à l'histoire inspirante. Cette initiative sur le long court est menée main dans la main avec Solidarité Femmes, réseau de 73 associations qui luttent contre les violences faites aux femmes et le 3919, le numéro d'aide aux femmes victimes de violences. Toutes les participantes arborent d'ailleurs un t-shirt blanc sur lequel on peut lire Femme Culottée. La pièce est disponible à l'achat en ligne ou en magasin pour 19,99 euros. L'intégralité des bénéfices de ce dernier ira au réseau associatif, un moyen pour la marque de marquer son engagement. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusive - For Germany call for price - (No Web - pour suisse et Belgique) - Etam dinner "Femmes Culottées" at the Museum de la Monnaie in Paris on March 22, 2022. With "Femmes Culottées"", Etam has decided to honor 52 women in a series of photos by S. Sieff. Supporting the Solidarité Femmes association network, the project will mix well-known names and personalities from the shadows with inspiring stories. This long-term initiative is carried out hand in hand with Solidarité Femmes, a network of 73 associations that fight against violence against women and 3919, the help number for women victims of violence. All the participants also wear a white t-shirt on which you can read "Femme Culottée". The coin is available for purchase online or in stores for 19.99 euros. All of the profits from the latter will go to the associative network, a way for the brand to show its commitment.
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
