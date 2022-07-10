Diaporama : Barbara Lune (Les Anges) maman pour la 2e fois : photo avec son bébé qui ne pèse "que 2,420 kg"

1 / 13
Barbara Lune (Les Anges) maman pour la 2e fois : photo avec son bébé qui ne pèse "que 2,420 kg"
2 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
3 / 13
Barbara Lune sur Instagram © Purepeople Instagram
4 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
5 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
6 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
7 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
8 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
9 / 13
Barbara Lune et son compagnon Dj Niko sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
10 / 13
Barbara Lune sur Instagram © Purepeople Instagram
11 / 13
Barbara Lune et son chéri sur Instagram © Purepeople Instagram, DjNiko St-Tropez
12 / 13
Barbara Lune et son chéri sur Instagram © Purepeople Instagram, DjNiko St-Tropez
13 / 13
Barbara Lune et son chéri sur Instagram © Purepeople Instagram, DjNiko St-Tropez