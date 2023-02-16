Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
Bons plans
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Charlotte Gainsbourg : Jacuzzi nocturne, ski... sa fille Alice Attal et son boyfriend s'éclatent à Megève !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Charlotte Gainsbourg : Jacuzzi nocturne, ski... sa fille Alice Attal et son boyfriend s'éclatent à Megève !
1 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Jacuzzi nocturne, ski... sa fille Alice Attal et son boyfriend s'éclatent à Megève !
2 / 24
Alice et Jo Attal (les filles de Charlotte Gainsbourg) - Montée des marches du film &quot;Jane par Charlotte&quot; lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Alice et Jo Attal (les filles de Charlotte Gainsbourg) - Montée des marches du film "Jane par Charlotte" lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage © BestImage, Borde-Jacovides-Moreau
3 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
4 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
5 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
6 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
7 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
8 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
9 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
10 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Photocall de la 10ème édition du &quot;Global Gift Gala 2022&quot; au Four Seasons Hotel George V à Paris le 19 novembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Photocall de la 10ème édition du "Global Gift Gala 2022" au Four Seasons Hotel George V à Paris le 19 novembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
11 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
12 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
13 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne
Charlotte Gainsbourg : Vacances de Noël à la montagne avec Alice Attal et son petit ami River Magne © Instagram
14 / 24
Alice Attal et son boyfriend River Magne : immortalisés par Charlotte Gainsbourg
Alice Attal et son boyfriend River Magne : immortalisés par Charlotte Gainsbourg © Instagram
15 / 24
Alice Attal et son boyfriend River Magne : immortalisés par Charlotte Gainsbourg
Alice Attal et son boyfriend River Magne : immortalisés par Charlotte Gainsbourg © Instagram
16 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Front row du défilé de mode Saint Laurent, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Front row du défilé de mode Saint Laurent, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage © BestImage, Olivier Borde
17 / 24
Charlotte Gainsbourg, son compagnon Yvan Attal dans les tribunes lors des Internationaux de France de Tennis de Roland Garros 2022. Paris, le 5 juin 2022. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage
Charlotte Gainsbourg, son compagnon Yvan Attal dans les tribunes lors des Internationaux de France de Tennis de Roland Garros 2022. Paris, le 5 juin 2022. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage © BestImage, Dominique Jacovides
18 / 24
Ben Attal - Photocall du défilé de mode prêt-à-porter printemps-été 2023 Femmes &quot;Acne Studios&quot; lors de la fashion week de Paris. Le 28 septembre 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Ben Attal - Photocall du défilé de mode prêt-à-porter printemps-été 2023 Femmes "Acne Studios" lors de la fashion week de Paris. Le 28 septembre 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage © BestImage, Olivier Borde
19 / 24
Alice Attal et son petit-ami River sur Instagram, le 23 avril 2021.
Alice Attal et son petit-ami River sur Instagram, le 23 avril 2021. © Instagram, alicesou01
20 / 24
Alice Attal et son petit-ami River sur Instagram, le 23 avril 2021.
Alice Attal et son petit-ami River sur Instagram, le 23 avril 2021. © Instagram, alicesou01
21 / 24
Alice Attal, la fille de Charlotte Gainsbourg et Yvan Attal, sur Instagram.
Alice Attal, la fille de Charlotte Gainsbourg et Yvan Attal, sur Instagram. © Instagram, alicesou01
22 / 24
Alice Attal fête ses 18 ans, sur le compte Instagram de sa mère Charlotte Gainsbourg, le 9 novembre 2020.
Alice Attal fête ses 18 ans, sur le compte Instagram de sa mère Charlotte Gainsbourg, le 9 novembre 2020. © Instagram, charlottegainsbourg
23 / 24
Alice Attal fête ses 18 ans, sur le compte Instagram de sa mère Charlotte Gainsbourg
Alice Attal fête ses 18 ans, sur le compte Instagram de sa mère Charlotte Gainsbourg © Instagram, charlottegainsbourg
24 / 24
Alice Attal, la fille de Charlotte Gainsbourg et Yvan Attal, sur Instagram en janvier 2021.
Alice Attal, la fille de Charlotte Gainsbourg et Yvan Attal, sur Instagram en janvier 2021. © Instagram, alicesou01
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Voir toutes les photos de Charlotte Gainsbourg
Voir toutes les vidéos de Charlotte Gainsbourg
News essentielles
Bixente Lizarazu et Claire Keim : Cette rare photo de leur fille Uhaina qui a marqué les esprits
09H41
25 Déc
Bixente Lizarazu et Claire Keim : Cette rare photo de leur fille Uhaina qui a marqué les esprits
08H00
25 Déc
Christine Bravo, Jennifer Lopez, Julie Gayet... robes somptueuses, cérémonie bruyante : tous les mariages de 2022 !
16H02
23 Déc
Marion Cotillard et Guillaume Canet réunis sur scène ! Rare apparition pour célébrer un grand showman
11H04
23 Déc
Nathalie Marquay "inconsolable" : son quotidien difficile de veuve dévoilé, premier Noël sans Jean-Pierre Pernaut
13H31
22 Déc
Alexandre et Mathieu (L'amour est dans le pré) séparés : retrouvailles inattendues chez l'agriculteur !
12H05
22 Déc
Estelle Denis et son nouvel amoureux : 700 kilomètres les séparent, révélations sur leur idylle entre deux villes
07H35
22 Déc
Mathilde Seigner vit loin de son mari : les avantages de cette relation atypique à distance, selon elle
12H18
21 Déc
Laura Smet complice avec David Hallyday : déclaration sur Instagram, une unité primordiale loin de Laeticia Hallyday

Tapez votre recherche :