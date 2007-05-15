Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Chucky : Que devient Alex Vincent, l'enfant prodige des films d'horreur ?

1 / 13
Chucky : Que devient Alex Vincent, l'enfant prodige des films d'horreur ?
2 / 13
Alex Vincent dans le film &quot;Jeu d&#039;enfant&quot; de Tom Holland.
Alex Vincent dans le film "Jeu d'enfant" de Tom Holland.
3 / 13
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 5 mars 2021.
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 5 mars 2021.
4 / 13
Alex Vincent et Catherine Hicks dans le film &quot;Jeu d&#039;enfant&quot; de Tom Holland. 1988.
Alex Vincent et Catherine Hicks dans le film "Jeu d'enfant" de Tom Holland. 1988.
5 / 13
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 24 septembre 2020.
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 24 septembre 2020.
6 / 13
Alex Vincent et Catherine Hicks dans le film &quot;Jeu d&#039;enfant&quot; de Tom Holland. 1988.
Alex Vincent et Catherine Hicks dans le film "Jeu d'enfant" de Tom Holland. 1988.
7 / 13
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 17 avril 2021.
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 17 avril 2021.
8 / 13
Alex Vincent et Norman Reedus sur Instagram. Le 30 mars 2021.
Alex Vincent et Norman Reedus sur Instagram. Le 30 mars 2021.
9 / 13
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 3 juin 2021.
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 3 juin 2021.
10 / 13
Alex Vincent dans le film &quot;Chucky 2 : La poupée de sang&quot; de John Lafia. 1990.
Alex Vincent dans le film "Chucky 2 : La poupée de sang" de John Lafia. 1990.
11 / 13
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 23 mars 2021.
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 23 mars 2021.
12 / 13
Alex Vincent, Chris Sarandon et Catherine Hicks dans le film &quot;Jeu d&#039;enfant&quot; de Tom Holland. 1988.
Alex Vincent, Chris Sarandon et Catherine Hicks dans le film "Jeu d'enfant" de Tom Holland. 1988.
13 / 13
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 1er mai 2021.
Alex Vincent sur Instagram. Le 1er mai 2021.
News essentielles
Kendji : Bientôt un deuxième bébé avec sa mystérieuse compagne ? Il répond !
15H05
07 Juin
Kendji : Bientôt un deuxième bébé avec sa mystérieuse compagne ? Il répond !
12H36
07 Juin
Meghan Markle maman pour la 2e fois : son père Thomas réagit malgré leur brouille
08H28
07 Juin
Meghan Markle et le prince Harry à nouveau parents : réactions mitigées de la famille royale
07H51
07 Juin
Céline Dion : Son plus gros craquage ? Un jet hors de prix, découvrez-le en détails
07H29
07 Juin
Nolwenn Leroy et Arnaud Clément : Les amoureux complices à Roland Garros, sortie remarquée
23H46
06 Juin
Nouvelle Star : Que devient la chanteuse Luce ?
11H25
06 Juin
Vianney bientôt papa ! Sa femme Catherine dévoile son ventre rond à Roland Garros
12H37
04 Juin
Marc Lavoine sans filtre sur sa différence d'âge avec Line Papin : "Je m'en fous"

Tapez votre recherche :