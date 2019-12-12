Retour à l'article

Diaporama Cristiano Ronaldo : Une jeune fan réussit à l'approcher sur le terrain, il lui fait un cadeau incroyable

1 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo : Une jeune fan réussit à l'approcher sur le terrain, il lui fait un cadeau incroyable
2 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) &quot;Atalanta - Manchester United&quot; au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) "Atalanta - Manchester United" au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame.
3 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo et sa compagne Georgina Rodriguez à la soirée MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA's) au FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre à Séville en Espagne, le 3 novembre 2019
Celebrities attend the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA's) at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville. 3rd november 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo et sa compagne Georgina Rodriguez à la soirée MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) au FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre à Séville en Espagne, le 3 novembre 2019
Celebrities attend the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville. 3rd november 2019
4 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) "Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)" au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) "Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)" au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
5 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions &quot;Manchester United - Atalanta Bergame (3-2)&quot; au stade Old Trafford à Manchester, le 20 octobre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions "Manchester United - Atalanta Bergame (3-2)" au stade Old Trafford à Manchester, le 20 octobre 2021.
6 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo et sa compagne Georgina Rodriguez à la soirée MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) au FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre à Séville en Espagne, le 3 novembre 2019 Celebrities attend the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville. 3rd november 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo et sa compagne Georgina Rodriguez à la soirée MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) au FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre à Séville en Espagne, le 3 novembre 2019
Celebrities attend the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville. 3rd november 2019
7 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) &quot;Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)&quot; au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) "Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)" au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
8 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) &quot;Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)&quot; au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) "Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)" au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
9 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) &quot;Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)&quot; au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match de Ligue Des Champions (LDC) "Atalanta - Manchester United (2-2)" au Gewiss Stadium à Bergame, le 2 novembre 2021.
10 / 13
Le documentaire sur Georgina Rodriguez, la compagne de Cristiano Ronaldo "I am Georgina" disponible sur Netflix. Espagne. Le 27 septembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announces her new 'I Am Georgina' (Spanish: Soy Georgina) Netflix documentary. Spain. September 27th, 2021.
Le documentaire sur Georgina Rodriguez, la compagne de Cristiano Ronaldo "I am Georgina" disponible sur Netflix. Espagne. Le 27 septembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announces her new 'I Am Georgina' (Spanish: Soy Georgina) Netflix documentary. Spain. September 27th, 2021.
11 / 13
Le documentaire sur Georgina Rodriguez, la compagne de Cristiano Ronaldo &quot;I am Georgina&quot; disponible sur Netflix. Espagne. Le 27 septembre 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announces her new &#039;I Am Georgina&#039; (Spanish: Soy Georgina) Netflix documentary. Spain. September 27th, 2021.
Le documentaire sur Georgina Rodriguez, la compagne de Cristiano Ronaldo "I am Georgina" disponible sur Netflix. Espagne. Le 27 septembre 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announces her new 'I Am Georgina' (Spanish: Soy Georgina) Netflix documentary. Spain. September 27th, 2021.
12 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo tourne dans une vidéo de promotion pour la marque ZujuGP.
Cristiano Ronaldo tourne dans une vidéo de promotion pour la marque ZujuGP.
13 / 13
Cristiano Ronaldo et sa compagne Georgina Rodriguez à la soirée MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) au FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre à Séville en Espagne, le 3 novembre 2019 Celebrities attend the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville. 3rd november 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo et sa compagne Georgina Rodriguez à la soirée MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) au FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre à Séville en Espagne, le 3 novembre 2019
Celebrities attend the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA’s) at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville. 3rd november 2019
