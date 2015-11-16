Diaporama Frédéric Diefenthal "follement amoureux" de sa compagne : joli moment... torse nu !

1 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal "follement amoureux" de sa compagne : joli moment... torse nu !
2 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Inauguration de l'hôtel Barrière Le Normandy à Deauville. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
3 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie. Instagram. Le 15 février 2021.
4 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal dans la série "Ici tout commence", sur TF1.
5 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal sur Instagram. Le 14 février 2021.
6 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie - 21e édition des NRJ Music Awards au Palais des festivals à Cannes le 9 novembre 2019. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage
7 / 15
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie - 120e édition du Mondial de l'Automobile 2018 au Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Le 2 octobre 2018. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
8 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal dans la série "Ici tout commence", sur TF1.
9 / 15
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal - Obsèques de Marco Beacco en l'église Saint-Francois Xavier à Paris. Le 13 septembre 2018.
10 / 15
Exclusif - Christophe Bourgois-Costantini, Frédéric Diefenthal - Lancement du livre de Christophe Bourgois-Costantini "Vous êtes 10 fois plus intelligent que vous ne l'imaginez" à la fondation Akuo à Paris. Le 1er février 2018. © Marc Ausset-Lacroix / Bestimage
11 / 15
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Dîner pour la fondation Marc Veyrat au restaurant Victoria à Paris, France, le 21 novembre 2017. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
12 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Avant-première du film "Comme Des Bêtes" au Grand Rex à Paris. Le 3 juillet 2016 © Borde-Gorassini / Bestimage
13 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal - Avant-première du film "Comme Des Bêtes" au Grand Rex à Paris. Le 3 juillet 2016. © Borde-Gorassini / Bestimage
14 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Redcarpet de la cérémonie de clôture du 30e Festival du Film de Cabourg. Le 11 juin 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
15 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal avec son fils Gabriel et sa compagne - Vernissage de l'exposition"Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N." à La Défense. Le 3 mai 2016. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage