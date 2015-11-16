Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Frédéric Diefenthal "follement amoureux" de sa compagne : joli moment... torse nu !

1 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal "follement amoureux" de sa compagne : joli moment... torse nu !
2 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Inauguration de l&#039;hôtel Barrière Le Normandy à Deauville. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Inauguration de l'hôtel Barrière Le Normandy à Deauville. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
3 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie. Instagram. Le 15 février 2021.
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie. Instagram. Le 15 février 2021.
4 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot;, sur TF1.
Frédéric Diefenthal dans la série "Ici tout commence", sur TF1.
5 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal sur Instagram. Le 14 février 2021.
Frédéric Diefenthal sur Instagram. Le 14 février 2021.
6 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie - 21e édition des NRJ Music Awards au Palais des festivals à Cannes le 9 novembre 2019. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie - 21e édition des NRJ Music Awards au Palais des festivals à Cannes le 9 novembre 2019. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage
7 / 15
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie - 120e édition du Mondial de l&#039;Automobile 2018 au Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Le 2 octobre 2018. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne Stéphanie - 120e édition du Mondial de l'Automobile 2018 au Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Le 2 octobre 2018. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
8 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot;, sur TF1.
Frédéric Diefenthal dans la série "Ici tout commence", sur TF1.
9 / 15
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal - Obsèques de Marco Beacco en l&#039;église Saint-Francois Xavier à Paris. Le 13 septembre 2018.
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal - Obsèques de Marco Beacco en l'église Saint-Francois Xavier à Paris. Le 13 septembre 2018.
10 / 15
Exclusif - Christophe Bourgois-Costantini, Frédéric Diefenthal - Lancement du livre de Christophe Bourgois-Costantini &quot;Vous êtes 10 fois plus intelligent que vous ne l&#039;imaginez&quot; à la fondation Akuo à Paris. Le 1er février 2018. © Marc Ausset-Lacroix / Bestimage
Exclusif - Christophe Bourgois-Costantini, Frédéric Diefenthal - Lancement du livre de Christophe Bourgois-Costantini "Vous êtes 10 fois plus intelligent que vous ne l'imaginez" à la fondation Akuo à Paris. Le 1er février 2018. © Marc Ausset-Lacroix / Bestimage
11 / 15
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Dîner pour la fondation Marc Veyrat au restaurant Victoria à Paris, France, le 21 novembre 2017. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Dîner pour la fondation Marc Veyrat au restaurant Victoria à Paris, France, le 21 novembre 2017. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
12 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Avant-première du film &quot;Comme Des Bêtes&quot; au Grand Rex à Paris. Le 3 juillet 2016 © Borde-Gorassini / Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Avant-première du film "Comme Des Bêtes" au Grand Rex à Paris. Le 3 juillet 2016 © Borde-Gorassini / Bestimage
13 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal - Avant-première du film &quot;Comme Des Bêtes&quot; au Grand Rex à Paris. Le 3 juillet 2016. © Borde-Gorassini / Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal - Avant-première du film "Comme Des Bêtes" au Grand Rex à Paris. Le 3 juillet 2016. © Borde-Gorassini / Bestimage
14 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Redcarpet de la cérémonie de clôture du 30e Festival du Film de Cabourg. Le 11 juin 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal et sa compagne - Redcarpet de la cérémonie de clôture du 30e Festival du Film de Cabourg. Le 11 juin 2016. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
15 / 15
Frédéric Diefenthal avec son fils Gabriel et sa compagne - Vernissage de l&#039;exposition&quot;Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.&quot; à La Défense. Le 3 mai 2016. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal avec son fils Gabriel et sa compagne - Vernissage de l'exposition"Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N." à La Défense. Le 3 mai 2016. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Frédéric Diefenthal
Frédéric Diefenthal
Voir toutes les photos de Frédéric Diefenthal
News essentielles
David Mora papa : premières photos de sa fille, qui lui ressemble
10H22
16 Fév
David Mora papa : premières photos de sa fille, qui lui ressemble "comme deux gouttes d'eau"
10H17
16 Fév
Caroline Margeridon "traumatisée et choquée" par son cambriolage : avec sa fille Victoire pour parler
07H27
16 Fév
Meghan Markle enceinte et Harry : une longue interview à la télé américaine, de lourdes conséquences
06H59
16 Fév
Natasha St-Pier prof de yoga : son fils adepte mais pas son ex-mari, "j'ai pas réussi à l'initier"
16H11
15 Fév
Richard Berry : Coline soutenue par son ex-mari, "cet inceste a toujours été présent..."
10H56
15 Fév
Richard Berry défendu par sa soeur Marie, qui met à mal la crédibilité de Coline
14H59
12 Fév
Laeticia Hallyday : Sa villa adorée de Pacific Palisades a trouvé preneur
14H31
12 Fév
Pippa Middleton : Son mari et son beau-frère sous le feu des critiques, en pleine crise économique

Tapez votre recherche :