Diaporama Guy Savoy et sa compagne Sonia Mabrouk : rare sortie du couple pour une soirée détente

1 / 12
Guy Savoy et sa compagne Sonia Mabrouk : rare sortie du couple pour une soirée détente
2 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
3 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy, sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
4 / 12
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
5 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
6 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
7 / 12
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
8 / 12
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici François Hollande, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
9 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy, sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
10 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
11 / 12
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Patrick Sébastien, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
12 / 12
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage