Diaporama Katharine McPhee maman à 36 ans : la chanteuse mariée à David Foster, 71 ans, a accouché

1 / 13
Katharine McPhee Foster et son mari David Foster
Katharine McPhee Foster et son mari David Foster
2 / 13
Katharine McPhee, enceinte. Février 2021.
Katharine McPhee, enceinte. Février 2021.
3 / 13
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster. Photo publiée le 14 février 2021.
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster. Photo publiée le 14 février 2021.
4 / 13
Katharine McPhee, enceinte. Janvier 2021.
Katharine McPhee, enceinte. Janvier 2021.
5 / 13
Katharine McPhee, enceinte. Décembre 2020.
Katharine McPhee, enceinte. Décembre 2020.
6 / 13
Katherine McPhee et David Foster se sont mariés à Londres, le 28 juin 2019.
Katherine McPhee et David Foster se sont mariés à Londres, le 28 juin 2019.
7 / 13
Katherine McPhee et David Foster se sont mariés à Londres, le 28 juin 2019.
Katherine McPhee et David Foster se sont mariés à Londres, le 28 juin 2019.
8 / 13
David Foster et sa compagne Katherine McPhee - Les célébrités arrivent à l&#039;ouverture de l&#039;exposition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination à New York, le 7 mai 2018.
David Foster et sa compagne Katherine McPhee - Les célébrités arrivent à l'ouverture de l'exposition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination à New York, le 7 mai 2018.
9 / 13
Katharine McPhee Foster et son mari David Foster. Août 2019.
Katharine McPhee Foster et son mari David Foster. Août 2019.
10 / 13
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster en mars 2020.
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster en mars 2020.
11 / 13
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster. Août 2019.
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster. Août 2019.
12 / 13
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster en mars 2020.
Katharine McPhee et son mari David Foster en mars 2020.
13 / 13
Katharine McPhee, 36 ans, est enceinte de son premier enfant, le sixième de son mari David Foster, 70 ans.
Katharine McPhee, 36 ans, est enceinte de son premier enfant, le sixième de son mari David Foster, 70 ans.
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
