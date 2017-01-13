Diaporama : Leïla Bekhti, stylée entre copines : elle évite la photo de couple avec son mari Tahar Rahim, pudique mais chic

1 / 36
Leïla Bekhti, stylée entre copines : elle évite la photo de couple avec son mari Tahar Rahim, pudique mais chic
2 / 36
Un superbe trio d'actrices a assisté au défilé de la maison Marcia : Géraldine Nakache, Leïla Bekhti et Adèle Exarchopoulos Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache, Leïla Bekhti et Adèle Exarchopoulos - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
3 / 36
Tahar Rahim, très séduisant, n'a pas posé avec son épouse Leïla Bekhti, fidèle à leur habitude de discrétion Semi-exclusif - Tahar Rahim - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
4 / 36
Leïla Bekhti s'est affichée au côté de la créatrice de la marque, Emma Reynaud Selignac. Semi-exclusif - Leïla Bekhti et la styliste designer Emma Reynaud Selignac - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
5 / 36
En solo, Tahar Rahim n'en était pas moins très élégant. Semi-exclusif - Tahar Rahim - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
6 / 36
Jonathan Cohen a posé avec sa grande copine Leïla, attendant que sa compagne Piu Piu, enceinte de leur 2e enfant défile Semi-exclusif - Jonathan Cohen et Leïla Bekhti - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
7 / 36
Dans un look stylé et sexy comme le veut la marque Marcia, Géraldine Nakache était renversante. Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
8 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache, Adèle Exarchopoulos et Tina Kunakey - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
9 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Ora-ïto (Ito Morabito), Gilles Lellouche et Jonathan Cohen - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
10 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Leïla Bekhti - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
11 / 36
Semi-exclusif - La styliste designer Emma Reynaud Selignac - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
12 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Adèle Exarchopoulos - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
13 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Olivio "Oli" Ordonez, Sami Outabali,Tina Kunakey, Jonathan Cohen et guest - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
14 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache, Adèle Exarchopoulos et Tina Kunakey - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
15 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Tahar Rahim - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
16 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Jonathan Cohen et Leïla Bekhti - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
17 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache, Leïla Bekhti et Adèle Exarchopoulos - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
18 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Jonathan Cohen, Leïla Bekhti et Vincent Lacoste - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
19 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Vincent Lacoste - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
20 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
21 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Leïla Bekhti - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
22 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Adèle Exarchopoulos - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
23 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Jeanne Damas - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
24 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Géraldine Nakache - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
25 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Anaïs Demoustier - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
26 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Anaïs Demoustier - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
27 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Sami Outalbali - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
28 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Zoé Adjani-Vallat - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
29 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Tina Kunakey - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
30 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Olivio "Oli" Ordonez - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
31 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Sami Outalbali - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
32 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Ora-ïto (Ito Morabito) - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
33 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Tina Kunakey - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
34 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Etienne Chatiliez - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
35 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Gaia Weiss - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage
36 / 36
Semi-exclusif - Olivio "Oli" Ordonez - Front Row au défilé Marcia prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2023/2024 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), au Garage Amelot, à Paris, France, le 1er mars 2023. © Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage