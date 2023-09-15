Diaporama M. Pokora fier de Christina Milian : enceinte, elle joue les showgirls et parade à Los Angeles

1 / 24 M. Pokora fier de Christina Milian : enceinte, elle joue les showgirls et parade à Los Angeles

2 / 24 Christina Milian, enceinte, fait la promotion de son food truck Beignet Box lors d'une parade à Los Angeles avec son compagnon M Pokora (Matt).

5 / 24 M. Pokora et Christina Milian sont les heureux parents d'Isaiah (1 an).

7 / 24 M. Pokora et Christina Milian à Los Angeles fêtent l'ouverture du nouveau shop Beignet Box cafe le 10 avril 2021.

Studio City, CA - A very pregnant Christina Milian holds up a glass of Champagne during the grand opening of her Beignet Box Cafe in Studio City. Pictured: Christina Milian

04/09/2021 Christina Milian is spotted at her Beignet Box grand opening in Studio City. The 39 year old American actress appeared to be in high spirits as she cut the ribbon and celebrated with friends and family. Christina showed off her growing baby bump in a long tight white dress under a black and white pattern shirt. VIDEO AVAILABLE

Studio City, CA - Christina Milian seen with friends as she opens her brick and mortar spot for her Beignet Box. She shows off her baby bump in a white dress as she poses with friends. Pictured: Christina Milian

18 / 24 Christina Milian, enceinte, rend visite à Nicole Williams lors de l'inauguration du food truck de Christina "Beignet Box" à Studio City le 9 avril 2021.

RIGHTS: NO PRINT Studio City, CA, CA - Heavily pregnant Christina Milian chows down on her own products as she eats her Beignet Box cakes. Christina is only weeks away from giving birth to her 3rd child. Model and WAGS Star, Nicole Williams was also seen inside trying some pastries. Pictured: Christina Milian

Studio City, CA - Christina Milian seen with friends as she opens her brick and mortar spot for her Beignet Box. She shows off her baby bump in a white dress as she poses with friends. Pictured: Christina Milian

23 / 24 Christina Milian enceinte et son compagnon Matt Pokora (M. Pokora) - 21ème édition des NRJ Music Awards au Palais des festivals à Cannes. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage