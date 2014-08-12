Diaporama : Mort de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : le corps du journaliste tué en Ukraine rapatrié en France

1 / 24 Mort de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : le corps du journaliste tué en Ukraine rapatrié en France

2 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

3 / 24 Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, tué par un bombardement russe alors qu'il exercait son métier @ Instagram / Noisophonic

4 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

5 / 24 Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : son compagnon Sam lui rend hommage.

6 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

7 / 24 Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, tué en Ukraine par un bombardement russe. @ Instagram / Frederic Leclerc Imhoff

8 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

9 / 24 Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, le journaliste de BFMTV qui a perdu la vie en Ukraine à 32 ans.

10 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

11 / 24 Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : son compagnon Sam lui rend hommage. Le 31 mai 2022.

12 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

13 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

14 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

15 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

16 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

17 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

18 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

19 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

20 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

21 / 24 Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.

22 / 24 Marc-Olivier Fogiel, directeur général de BFM Tv et Rima Abdul-Malak, ministre de la Culture - Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.

23 / 24 Rima Abdul-Malak, ministre de la Culture - Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage

Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.