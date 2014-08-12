Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Mort de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : le corps du journaliste tué en Ukraine rapatrié en France

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Mort de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : le corps du journaliste tué en Ukraine rapatrié en France
1 / 24
Mort de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : le corps du journaliste tué en Ukraine rapatrié en France
2 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
3 / 24
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, tué par un bombardement russe alors qu&#039;il exercait son métier @ Instagram / Noisophonic
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, tué par un bombardement russe alors qu'il exercait son métier @ Instagram / Noisophonic
4 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
5 / 24
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : son compagnon Sam lui rend hommage.
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : son compagnon Sam lui rend hommage.
6 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
7 / 24
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, tué en Ukraine par un bombardement russe. @ Instagram / Frederic Leclerc Imhoff
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, tué en Ukraine par un bombardement russe. @ Instagram / Frederic Leclerc Imhoff
8 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
9 / 24
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, le journaliste de BFMTV qui a perdu la vie en Ukraine à 32 ans.
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, le journaliste de BFMTV qui a perdu la vie en Ukraine à 32 ans.
10 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
11 / 24
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : son compagnon Sam lui rend hommage. Le 31 mai 2022.
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff : son compagnon Sam lui rend hommage. Le 31 mai 2022.
12 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
13 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
14 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
15 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
16 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
17 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
18 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
19 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
20 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
21 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
22 / 24
Marc-Olivier Fogiel, directeur général de BFM Tv et Rima Abdul-Malak, ministre de la Culture - Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
Marc-Olivier Fogiel, directeur général de BFM Tv et Rima Abdul-Malak, ministre de la Culture - Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
23 / 24
Rima Abdul-Malak, ministre de la Culture - Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
Rima Abdul-Malak, ministre de la Culture - Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
24 / 24
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l&#039;aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
Arrivée du cercueil de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste de BFM tué en Ukraine, à l'aéroport du Bourget le 9 juin 2022. © Romain Gaillard / Pool / Bestimage
Friends and family attend a ceremony for the repatriation of the body of French journalist of BFM TV news channel Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine, at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
