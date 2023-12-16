Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale : sortie en amoureux au théâtre, pour soutenir Jean-Paul Rouve

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale : sortie en amoureux au théâtre, pour soutenir Jean-Paul Rouve
1 / 28
Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale : sortie en amoureux au théâtre, pour soutenir Jean-Paul Rouve
2 / 28
Exclusif - Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
3 / 28
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
4 / 28
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
5 / 28
Exclusif - Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
6 / 28
Exclusif - Affiche du Spectacle - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, &quot; J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air &quot; au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Affiche du Spectacle - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, " J'ai pas l'air " au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
7 / 28
Exclusif - Maurice Barthelemy - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Maurice Barthelemy - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
8 / 28
Exclusif - Aurélie Saada (Les Brigitte) - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Aurélie Saada (Les Brigitte) - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
9 / 28
Exclusif - Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Richard Berry et sa femme Pascale - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
10 / 28
Exclusif - Alain Lanty, Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Alain Lanty, Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
11 / 28
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
12 / 28
Exclusif - Yann Moix - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Yann Moix - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
13 / 28
Exclusif - Maurice Barthélémy, Jean-Paul Rouve et Jean-Marc Dumontet - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, &quot; J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air &quot; au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Maurice Barthélémy, Jean-Paul Rouve et Jean-Marc Dumontet - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, " J'ai pas l'air " au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
14 / 28
Exclusif - Yann Moix - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Yann Moix - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
15 / 28
Exclusif - Eric Berger - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Eric Berger - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
16 / 28
Exclusif - Sébastien Thiéry - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Sébastien Thiéry - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
17 / 28
Exclusif - Aurélie Saada (Les Brigitte) - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Aurélie Saada (Les Brigitte) - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
18 / 28
Exclusif - Frederic Jerome - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Frederic Jerome - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
19 / 28
Exclusif - Eric Berger - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Eric Berger - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
20 / 28
Exclusif - Arno Klarsfeld et Sidney Carron (compagne du Metteur en Scène du Spectacle) - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Arno Klarsfeld et Sidney Carron (compagne du Metteur en Scène du Spectacle) - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
21 / 28
Exclusif - Alain Lanty, Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Alain Lanty, Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
22 / 28
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
23 / 28
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
24 / 28
Exclusif - Alain Lanty, Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve &quot;J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air&quot; au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Alain Lanty, Jean-Paul Rouve et son chien - Personnalités à la première du spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve "J'ai pas l'air" au Théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 septembre 2022 © G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
25 / 28
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et Jean-Marc Dumontet - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, &quot; J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air &quot; au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Paul Rouve et Jean-Marc Dumontet - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, " J'ai pas l'air " au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
26 / 28
Exclusif - Jérémie Lippmann (metteur en scène du spectacle) et Jean-Paul Rouve - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, &quot; J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air &quot; au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jérémie Lippmann (metteur en scène du spectacle) et Jean-Paul Rouve - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, " J'ai pas l'air " au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
27 / 28
Exclusif - Jérémie Lippmann (metteur en scène du spectacle) et sa compagne Sidney Carron - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, &quot; J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air &quot; au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jérémie Lippmann (metteur en scène du spectacle) et sa compagne Sidney Carron - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, " J'ai pas l'air " au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, G.Gorassini-B.Rindoff Petroff
28 / 28
Exclusif - L&#039;avocat Arno Klarsfeld et Sidney Carron (compagne du Metteur en Scène du Spectacle) - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, &quot; J&#039;ai pas l&#039;air &quot; au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - L'avocat Arno Klarsfeld et Sidney Carron (compagne du Metteur en Scène du Spectacle) - Cocktail à la suite du Spectacle de Jean-Paul Rouve, " J'ai pas l'air " au théâtre Antoine à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, B.Rindoff Petroff-G.Gorassini
Richard Berry
Voir toutes les photos de Richard Berry
Voir toutes les vidéos de Richard Berry
News essentielles
Jacques Legros pas ami avec Jean-Pierre Pernaut : il fait des révélations sans filtre sur leurs
15H00
24 Sep
Jacques Legros pas ami avec Jean-Pierre Pernaut : il fait des révélations sans filtre sur leurs "relations tendues"
13H50
24 Sep
Myriam et Thomas (Koh-Lanta) sont parents ! Leur "mini totem" est né, accouchement express et première photo
11H30
24 Sep
"Toi et moi, c'est terminé" : Cet ultimatum de Meghan à Harry qui a failli faire voler leur couple en éclats
10H25
24 Sep
Roger Federer : Ses 4 enfants présents à la Laver Cup, très rare apparition pour des adieux en famille
16H12
23 Sep
Bébert des Forbans s'est remarié ! Photos de sa superbe union avec la jeune Astrid
09H25
22 Sep
Retrouvailles "gênantes" pour William, Kate, Harry et Meghan : ce moment fort, un malaise pour les deux couples
20H50
21 Sep
Gérard Darmon (74 ans) : il raconte sa vie de papa "changée" grâce sa fille Léna, 5 ans
20H33
21 Sep
Patrick Sébastien officialise sa rupture avec sa femme Nathalie : ils ne comptent pas divorcer !

Tapez votre recherche :