Diaporama : Sarah Lopez : Son ex, un champion du monde, coupable d'escroquerie... il aurait volé près de 40000 euros

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Sarah Lopez : Son ex, un champion du monde, coupable d'escroquerie... il aurait volé près de 40000 euros
1 / 12
Sarah Lopez : Son ex, un champion du monde, coupable d'escroquerie... il aurait volé près de 40000 euros
2 / 12
Sarah Lopez a retrouvé l&#039;amour auprès du chef pâtissier Gerald Martinez - Instagram
Sarah Lopez a retrouvé l'amour auprès du chef pâtissier Gerald Martinez - Instagram © Instagram, sarahlopezoff
3 / 12
Yazid Ichemrahen, ex-compagnon de Sarah Lopez.
Yazid Ichemrahen, ex-compagnon de Sarah Lopez. © Instagram
4 / 12
Yazid Ichemrahen, ex-compagnon de Sarah Lopez.
Yazid Ichemrahen, ex-compagnon de Sarah Lopez. © Instagram
5 / 12
Sarah Lopez en couple avec un champion du monde de pâtisserie, Yazid Ichemrahen. Octobre 2020.
Sarah Lopez en couple avec un champion du monde de pâtisserie, Yazid Ichemrahen. Octobre 2020. © Instagram
6 / 12
Sarah Lopez en couple avec un champion du monde de pâtisserie, Yazid Ichemrahen. Octobre 2020.
Sarah Lopez en couple avec un champion du monde de pâtisserie, Yazid Ichemrahen. Octobre 2020. © Instagram
7 / 12
Sarah Lopez a retrouvé l&#039;amour auprès du chef pâtissier Gerald Martinez - Instagram
Sarah Lopez a retrouvé l'amour auprès du chef pâtissier Gerald Martinez - Instagram © Instagram, sarahlopezoff
8 / 12
Sarah Lopez a retrouvé l&#039;amour auprès du chef pâtissier Gerald Martinez - Instagram
Sarah Lopez a retrouvé l'amour auprès du chef pâtissier Gerald Martinez - Instagram © Instagram, sarahlopezoff
9 / 12
Exclusif - Sarah Lopez - Soirée du groupe Martell Blue Swift sur la suite Sandra and Co lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes le 20 mai 2019. © Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage
Exclusif - Sarah Lopez - Soirée du groupe Martell Blue Swift sur la suite Sandra and Co lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes le 20 mai 2019. © Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage © BestImage, Pierre Perusseau
10 / 12
Sarah Lopez officialise son couple avec un charmant brun - Instagram
Sarah Lopez officialise son couple avec un charmant brun - Instagram © Instagram, sarahlopez
11 / 12
Sarah Lopez officialise son couple avec un charmant brun - Instagram
Sarah Lopez officialise son couple avec un charmant brun - Instagram © Instagram, sarahlopez
12 / 12
Sarah Lopez - Cérémonie de clôture du 19ème Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle. Le 16 septembre 2017 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Sarah Lopez - Cérémonie de clôture du 19ème Festival de la Fiction TV de La Rochelle. Le 16 septembre 2017 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Aubert
