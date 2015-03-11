Diaporama Sophie Thalmann en couple avec Christophe Soumillon : elle a parfois du mal à le "contrôler"

1 / 13
Sophie Thalmann en couple avec Christophe Soumillon : elle a parfois du mal à le "contrôler"
Christophe Soumillon a fait une étonnante révélation sur son épouse Sophie Thalmann. © J.C. Vinaj / Bestimage
Christophe Soumillon sur Perfect Power à l'hippodrome de Newmarket. Le 25 septembre 2021.
Sophie Thalmann (robe Christophe Guillarmé) - 169ème Prix de Diane Longines sur l'hippodrome de Chantilly, France, le 17 juin 2018. © Giancarlo Gorassini/Bestimage
Christophe Soumillon et sa femme Sophie Thalmann Soirée Samsung New edge night à la piscine Molitor à Paris, le mardi 15 Septembre 2015 .
Sophie Thalmann et son mari Christophe Soumillon - Soirée Samsung " New Edge Night " pour la sortie du nouveau Samsung Galaxy GS6 edge à la piscine Molitor à Paris le 15 septembre 2015.
Sophie Thalmann, son mari Christophe Soumillon et leur enfants Charlie et Mika - 65ème édition des Cravaches d'Or au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées à Paris le 14 mars 2014.
Sophie Thalmann (robe Christophe Guillarmé) - Prix de Diane Longines à l'hippodrome de Chantilly, le 16 juin 2019. © Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Bestimage
Sophie Thalmann (Miss France 1998) et Marine Costabadie (présentatrice de la chaîne Equidia) lors de la conférence de presse du Prix de Diane Longines à Paris, France, le 16 mai 2019.
Sophie Thalmann en robe C. Guillarmé (Miss France 1998) - 168ème Prix de Diane Longines à l'hippodrome de Chantilly, France, le 18 juin 2017. © Giancarlo Gorassini/Bestimage
Sophie Thalmann (Miss France 1998) lors de la conférence de presse du Prix de Diane Longines à Paris, France, le 16 mai 2019.
Exclusif - Sophie Thalmann - Enregistrement de l'émission "Les Années Bonheur", N°89, présentée par P.Sébastien, et diffusée le 15 décembre sur France 2. Le 2 octobre 2018 © Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Sophie Thalmann en séance de dédicace lors du Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping au Champ de Mars à Paris le 6 juillet 2018 Perusseau / Veeren / Bestimage