Diaporama The Crown - Jemima Khan a joué les conseillers VIP, avant de tout plaquer : l'amie de Diana explique

Imelda Staunton, la nouvelle reine Elizabeth II dans la série "The Crown" annonce que la nouvelle saison sera diffusée en novembre 2022.

