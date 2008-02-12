Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama The Crown - Jemima Khan a joué les conseillers VIP, avant de tout plaquer : l'amie de Diana explique

1 / 10
The Crown - Jemima Khan a joué les conseillers VIP, avant de tout plaquer : l'amie de Diana explique
2 / 10
Diana et Jemima Khan Goldsmith lors d&#039;un visite au Pakistan, quelques mois avant la mort de la princesse dans un accident de voiture à Paris.
Diana et Jemima Khan Goldsmith lors d'un visite au Pakistan, quelques mois avant la mort de la princesse dans un accident de voiture à Paris.
3 / 10
Jemima Goldsmith arrive à la soirée &quot;The V&amp;amp;A Museum Summer Party&quot; dans les jardins John Madejski du &quot;Victoria and Albert Museum&quot; à Londres, le 19 juin 2019.
Jemima Goldsmith arrive à la soirée "The V&A Museum Summer Party" dans les jardins John Madejski du "Victoria and Albert Museum" à Londres, le 19 juin 2019.
4 / 10
Matt Smith, Dame Eileen Atkins, Claire Foy, Peter Morgan et Stephen Daldry à la première de The Crown&#039; à Odeon Leciester Square à Londres, le 1er novembre 2016 © Ferdaus Shamim via Zuma/Bestimage
Matt Smith, Dame Eileen Atkins, Claire Foy, Peter Morgan et Stephen Daldry à la première de The Crown' à Odeon Leciester Square à Londres, le 1er novembre 2016 © Ferdaus Shamim via Zuma/Bestimage
5 / 10
Diana et Jemima Khan Goldsmith lors d&#039;un visite au Pakistan en 1997, quelques mois avant la mort de la princesse dans un accident de voiture à Paris.
Diana et Jemima Khan Goldsmith lors d'un visite au Pakistan en 1997, quelques mois avant la mort de la princesse dans un accident de voiture à Paris.
6 / 10
Lady Annabel Goldsmith avec Jemima et son époux Imran Kahn aux obsèques de Diana à Westminster, en septembre 1997, à Londres.
Lady Annabel Goldsmith avec Jemima et son époux Imran Kahn aux obsèques de Diana à Westminster, en septembre 1997, à Londres.
7 / 10
Jemima Goldsmith - People à la soirée &quot;The Opening Of Soho House&quot; à Londres. Le 18 janvier 2018
Jemima Goldsmith - People à la soirée "The Opening Of Soho House" à Londres. Le 18 janvier 2018
8 / 10
Jonathan Pryce incarne le prince Philip, duc d&#039;Edimbourg, dans la saison 5 de la série &quot;The Crown&quot; en tournage dans l&#039;Hertfordshire, le 4 octobre 2021. Back behind the wheel again! Jonathan Pryce who plays Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh is seen filming scenes driving a Range Rover Vogue for The Crown Series 5 this morning in Hertfordshire. October 4th, 2021.
Jonathan Pryce incarne le prince Philip, duc d'Edimbourg, dans la saison 5 de la série "The Crown" en tournage dans l'Hertfordshire, le 4 octobre 2021.
Back behind the wheel again! Jonathan Pryce who plays Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh is seen filming scenes driving a Range Rover Vogue for The Crown Series 5 this morning in Hertfordshire. October 4th, 2021.
9 / 10
Imelda Staunton, la nouvelle reine Elizabeth II dans la série &quot;The Crown&quot; annonce que la nouvelle saison sera diffusée en novembre 2022. Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth, has a message from the set of The Crown. Season 5 BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FEES CHARGED BY BACKGRID ARE FOR BACKGRID&#039;S SERVICES ONLY, AND DO NOT, NOR ARE THEY INTENDED TO, CONVEY TO THE USER ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE MATERIAL. BY PUBLISHING THIS MATERIAL , THE USER EXPRESSLY AGREES TO INDEMNIFY AND TO HOLD BACKGRID HARMLESS FROM ANY CLAIMS, DEMANDS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED IN ANY WAY WITH USER&#039;S PUBLICATION OF THE MATERIAL
Imelda Staunton, la nouvelle reine Elizabeth II dans la série "The Crown" annonce que la nouvelle saison sera diffusée en novembre 2022.
Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth, has a message from the set of The Crown. Season 5 BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FEES CHARGED BY BACKGRID ARE FOR BACKGRID'S SERVICES ONLY, AND DO NOT, NOR ARE THEY INTENDED TO, CONVEY TO THE USER ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE MATERIAL. BY PUBLISHING THIS MATERIAL , THE USER EXPRESSLY AGREES TO INDEMNIFY AND TO HOLD BACKGRID HARMLESS FROM ANY CLAIMS, DEMANDS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED IN ANY WAY WITH USER'S PUBLICATION OF THE MATERIAL
10 / 10
Gillian Anderson et Peter Morgan - Les célébrités lors de l&#039;avant-première de la troisième saison de la série &#039;The Crown&#039; à Londres, le 13 novembre 2019.
Gillian Anderson et Peter Morgan - Les célébrités lors de l'avant-première de la troisième saison de la série 'The Crown' à Londres, le 13 novembre 2019.
The Crown
The Crown
Voir toutes les photos de The Crown
