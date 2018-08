Blake Lively : Ultrastylée en costume d'homme pour sa rentrée ciné

Out & About: @blakelively wears the Corsage Tailored Pant, matching vest and Corsage Blazer from our Resort 19 Ready-to-Wear Collection while out and about in New York. The look will be available instore and online from October. #outandabout #resort19 #THECORSAGE #zimmermann

A post shared by ZIMMERMANN (@zimmermann) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:11pm PDT