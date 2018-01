Chris Hemsworth, papa trop jeune : "C'était difficile par moments"

The fearless @elsapatakyconfidential may be living the fairytale, but she's no dame in the shadows. Read all about hers and Chris Hemsworth's very charmed life and her refreshing take on motherhood in #februaryELLE, on sale from tomorrow Plus, how to get (and use) more power in 2018, workwear worth getting out of bed for, clothes that reflect exactly the way you want to dress now, smart new foundations, beauty products straight from a Victoria's Secret model's bathroom cabinet, and the hottest places to eat around the world right now. (You'll also get a bonus @Kiehls.au moisturiser, from selected Coles and Woolworths stores.) #ElsaPataky wears @MichaelLoSordo with jewellery by @Bulgariofficial #Bzero1, photographed by @GeorgesAntoni and styled by @RachelWayman. Hair by @DarenBorthwick, and makeup by @SarahTammer

A post shared by ELLE Australia (@elleaus) on Jan 24, 2018 at 12:17am PST