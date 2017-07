Fashion Week : Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre émerveillée par un défilé arty

The courageous and beautiful @pnemcova walking our #couture A/W 18 show with metallic bull on her shoulders to symbolise female empowerment.. main inspiration comes to #Gyunel from Nizami Ganjavi's "Fitna" where a young girl practices from childhood to walk with a baby calf on her shoulders everyday then as a full grown woman amazes and proves a king wrong that she can carry a large bull on her shoulders. "It takes discipline and practice" We could not have imagined a more symbolic person to project this piece and story than the amazing philanthropist Petra, "Survival Award winner" Nemcova, who uses every platform she can to spread goodwill starting from the U.N to the Runway.

