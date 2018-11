Kate Moss parle beauté : "En vieillissant, on a plus à cacher"

View this post on Instagram

#KateMoss opens up in our newest issue about her early years as a model and offers some advice to her daughter Lila: to appreciate her individuality. To this day, Moss says she finds it hard to believe that she managed to make a name for herself in the age of Naomi, Linda, and Christy. "I never could compare myself to those girls," she explains. "I wasn't five foot eleven, I wasn't built like they were. I was always different, and that's why I got booked." Tap the link in bio to read the full story. Photography by @solvesundsbostudio Styling by @jamesbrownagency