Kim Kardashian : Après Cher, elle se transforme en Pamela Anderson et Lil' Kim

Is it @kimkardashian or @lilkimthequeenbee? Head to the link in our bio for more from our shoot in homage to 1999's bravest red carpet style. Photo by @petrafcollins, styling by @ronnie_hart, creative direction by @thestylecouncilparis

A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT