Kim Kardashian, entièrement nue : Jean Paul Gaultier la taquine

#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE'S newest perfume, is housed in a luxurious bottle sculpted to mimic @kimkardashian's iconic figure and features notes of peach nectar, rose, musk and more. Sign up to be the first to be notified - link in bio

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Apr 26, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT