Lady Gaga et Serena Williams : Marraines du prochain Met Gala !

The Costume Institute's spring 2019 exhibition will be "Camp: Notes on Fashion" opening May 9, 2019 with #MetGala on May 6. The exhibition will explore the origins of the camp aesthetic and how it has evolved from a place of marginality to become an important influence on mainstream culture. Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'" provides the framework for the exhibition, which will examine how fashion designers have used their mtier as a vehicle to engage with camp in compelling, humorous, and sometimes incongruous ways. // 1. Ensemble, Virgil Abloh (American, born 1980) for Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh (Italian, founded 2013), pre-fall 2018 2. Shirt, Franco Moschino (Italian, 19501994) for House of Moschino (Italian, founded 1983), spring/summer 1991 2. : Photo Johnny Dufort, 2018 #TheMet #CostumeInstitute #MetCamp