Rihanna révoltée contre Snapchat : l'appli perd une fortune

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ________________________________ #TSRUpdatez: #Roommates, a controversial #Snapchat post asking users if they'd rather slap #Rihanna or punch #ChrisBrown is costing them some BIG bucks after #Rihanna clapped back on her Instagram. ___________________________________ As we reported the social media giant has already seen a 4% decrease in sales but now according to @CNNTech, #Snapchat reportedly lost $800 million in market value! __________________________________ In a statement to #CNN,Snapchat said: "We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again." Snapchat's Chief Strategy Officer said: "This is a make or break [year] for Snap and although we believe it's heading in the right strategic direction, the Rihanna backlash and ad is another gut punch for this company" _________________________________ It seems the ad was a huge-read more at the shaderoom.com (: @gettyimages)

