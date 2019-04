Serena Williams : Sublime en robe à coeurs, victime du vent comme Marilyn Monroe

View this post on Instagram

I'm officially joining the @PampersUS family because #Cruisers360 FIT is the only diaper I've found that can keep up with @OlympiaOhanian and her wild moves. Olympia is super-active (just like her mama). I never know what she'll do next but I love it because that's how babies learn and grow! Who else has a "wild child"? Show us that you're proud of your wild ones too. #PampersPartner #WildChild