Uma Thurman tellement fière de sa fille Maya, sa "première merveille"

congratulations to my beautiful daughter, Maya-Ray Thurman-Hawke, on her debut, playing Jo March in Little Women with wit and empathy and truth. the @bbc is so blessed to have you, and they were such a perfect place to start. you were the first wonder of my life, and may the world open up to you, and the angels keep you safe. #louisamayalcott #littlewomen #bbc

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Dec 29, 2017 at 4:25pm PST