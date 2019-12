Jenna Jameson : L'ancienne star du X abandonne son régime et prend 9 kilos !

View this post on Instagram

Confession. I've gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it's hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I'm going to go back full force or just calorie count. What are your thoughts? Love you guys!