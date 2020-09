Minka Kelly : L'actrice en couple avec Trevor Noah ?

View this post on Instagram

What more can be said in a moment like this. I have this impulse to say something but what new is there to be said? It's all being said by people more eloquent than I. I also have the impulse to not take up more space than I already do and make way. But I have to ask: at what point and what will it take for us to agree that black life matters? When and what will it take for this basic need for us all to understand the bare minimum of..just..mattering? Rustin Sheskey wasn't fearing for his life when he attempted to murder Jacob Blake shooting him in the back SEVEN times while his babies watch from the back seat. My heart breaks at the thought of their lives now forever changed by this trauma. How will they ever get that visual, that sound, out of their minds? They won't. This isn't politics. This isn't partisan. This is basic humanity. We've lost the plot. Not obeying a police officer should not be a death sentence. Resisting arrest should not be a death sentence. How can we say it isn't true that white life obviously matters more than black life when 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse walking towards police, holding the AR-15 just used to murder two people isn't even stopped. He lives to see another day. Tucker Carlson and the like justify this as protecting property? You cant tell me he crossed state lines to protect anything. He crossed because he knew he'd be able to get away with murder, confirmed by police tossing bottled water from their vehicles saying "we appreciate you being here". Lest we forget Travon Martin was also 17 and was deemed a suspect and criminal while holding a bag of skittles. His black life, it appears mattered less. I'm just so sorry. Black lives matter. Black lives are essential.