Michelle Obama : L'ex First Lady en dépression...

We've all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. We've experienced the shock-and the aftershocks-of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. And all this is happening amid this life-altering pandemic, which has upended so much of life as we've always understood it. All this change can feel pretty heavy-and we're often left to deal with it at a moment when we're forced to spend more time alone-more time in our own heads-than we're used to. I couldn't think of anyone better to talk about all of this with than my friend and confidante, @michele__norris. In the next episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast, we're talking about life during this strange and exhausting time. You can listen to our conversation now on @Spotify-link in my bio.