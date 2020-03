Suicide de Caroline Flack : Son petit ami Lewis Burton toujours dévasté

View this post on Instagram

It's already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again I wake up and think you're going to be laying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud. X