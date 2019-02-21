Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama "C'est important !" Léa Salamé à la peine pour recadrer Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen

1 / 10
Extrait du débat de la présidentielle : Léa Salamé et Gilles Bouleau essaient difficilement de recadrer l'échange entre Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen sur le sujet de l'école
2 / 10
Léa Salamé et Gilles Bouleau - Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
Léa Salamé et Gilles Bouleau - Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
3 / 10
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
4 / 10
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
5 / 10
Léa Salamé et Gilles Bouleau - Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
Léa Salamé et Gilles Bouleau - Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
6 / 10
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
7 / 10
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
Débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022
8 / 10
Illustrations du débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022. © Frédéric Chambert / Panoramic / Bestimage French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France&#039;s presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022.
Illustrations du débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022. © Frédéric Chambert / Panoramic / Bestimage
French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France's presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022.
9 / 10
Illustrations du débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022. © Frédéric Chambert / Panoramic / Bestimage French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France&#039;s presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022.
Illustrations du débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022. © Frédéric Chambert / Panoramic / Bestimage
French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France's presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022.
10 / 10
Illustrations du débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l&#039;élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022. © Frédéric Chambert / Panoramic / Bestimage French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France&#039;s presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022.
Illustrations du débat télévisé entre les deux candidats en finale de l'élection présidentielle 2022 Emmanuel Macron pour LREM et Marine Le Pen pour le RN le 20 avril 2022. © Frédéric Chambert / Panoramic / Bestimage
French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France's presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022.
Léa Salamé
Léa Salamé
Voir toutes les photos de Léa Salamé
Voir toutes les vidéos de Léa Salamé
News essentielles
10H59
20 Avr
"Ce n'était pas joli..." : Valérie Damidot a eu recours à la chirurgie esthétique, elle raconte
10H44
20 Avr
Maria Sharapova enceinte : la star du tennis bientôt maman pour la première fois !
21H02
19 Avr
"Ça a été très très très dur, j'ai touché le fond" : Fabienne Carat relate son accouchement particulier...
07H56
19 Avr
Ilona Smet mariée : sa maman Estelle Lefébure s'exprime et dévoile des images !
07H12
19 Avr
Cristiano Ronaldo et Georgina Rodriguez anéantis par la mort de leur bébé : le message déchirant d'un proche...
21H50
18 Avr
Cristiano Ronaldo et Georgina Rodriguez annoncent la mort d'un de leurs bébés : "La plus grande douleur..."
16H54
18 Avr
Amir bientôt papa pour la 2e fois ! Sa femme Lital dévoile son ventre déjà très arrondi
15H41
18 Avr
Ilona Smet tout juste mariée et enceinte : première photo après la cérémonie, le ventre très arrondi

Tapez votre recherche :