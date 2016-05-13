Retour à l'article

Diaporama : "Nous ne devions plus avoir de relations sexuelles" : Whitney Houston, son histoire complexe avec une autre femme...

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama "Nous ne devions plus avoir de relations sexuelles" : Whitney Houston, son histoire complexe avec une autre femme...
1 / 13
"Nous ne devions plus avoir de relations sexuelles" : Whitney Houston, son histoire complexe avec une autre femme...
2 / 13
Portrait de Whitney Houston.
Portrait de Whitney Houston. © BestImage
3 / 13
Whitney Houston - Soirée pré Grammy Clive Davis à Beverly Hills.
Whitney Houston - Soirée pré Grammy Clive Davis à Beverly Hills. © BestImage
4 / 13
Whitney Houston sort de chez le docteur à Los Angeles. Le 2 février 2012.
Whitney Houston sort de chez le docteur à Los Angeles. Le 2 février 2012. © BestImage
5 / 13
Whitney Houston - 17e Carousel of Hope Ball. Los Angeles. Le 28 octobre 2006. @Jen Lowery/Startraks/ABACAPRESS.COM
Whitney Houston - 17e Carousel of Hope Ball. Los Angeles. Le 28 octobre 2006. @Jen Lowery/Startraks/ABACAPRESS.COM © Abaca
6 / 13
Whitney Houston chante &quot;Wanna bet&quot; au Rothaus&#039; Arena de Freiburg. Le 3 octobre 2009. @Patrick Seeger/DPA/ABACAPRESS.COM
Whitney Houston chante "Wanna bet" au Rothaus' Arena de Freiburg. Le 3 octobre 2009. @Patrick Seeger/DPA/ABACAPRESS.COM © Abaca, Patrick Seeger/DPA
7 / 13
Whitney Houston sur scène.
Whitney Houston sur scène. © BestImage
8 / 13
Whitney Houston.
Whitney Houston. © BestImage
9 / 13
Whitney Houston à Stockholm en 2010.
Whitney Houston à Stockholm en 2010. © BestImage
10 / 13
Whitney Houston à Beverly Hills en 2010.
Whitney Houston à Beverly Hills en 2010. © BestImage
11 / 13
Whitney Houston dans &quot;X Factor Italy&quot; à Milan, en 2009.
Whitney Houston dans "X Factor Italy" à Milan, en 2009. © BestImage
12 / 13
Whitney Houston aux Grammy Awards en 2007 à Beverly Hills.
Whitney Houston aux Grammy Awards en 2007 à Beverly Hills. © BestImage
13 / 13
Couverture du magazine Paris Match.
Couverture du magazine Paris Match. © Paris Match
