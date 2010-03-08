Diaporama Anthony Colette, beau gosse amoureux à Saint-Tropez pour "Bella Bella"

1 / 26
Clip de "Bella Bella" d'Anthony Colette
2 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
3 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
4 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
5 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
6 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
7 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
8 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
9 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
10 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
11 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
12 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
13 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
14 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
15 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
16 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
17 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
18 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
19 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
20 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
21 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
22 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
23 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
24 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
25 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage
26 / 26
Exclusif - Tournage du clip du premier single de Anthony Colette "Bella Bella" à Saint-Tropez. Le 24 mai 2021 © Sylvie Castioni / Bestimage