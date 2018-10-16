Diaporama : Brad Pitt à Paris : Sexy et blagueur, il étonne dans un costume rose saumon aux côtés de Joey King ultra-sexy

1 / 23
Brad Pitt à Paris : Sexy et blagueur, il étonne dans un costume rose saumon aux côtés de Joey King ultra-sexy
2 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
3 / 23
Brian Tyree Henry - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
4 / 23
David Leitch et Kelly McCormick - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
5 / 23
Brad Pitt et Joey King - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
6 / 23
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
7 / 23
Brad Pitt et Joey King - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
8 / 23
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
9 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
10 / 23
Joey King - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
11 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
12 / 23
David Leitch - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
13 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
14 / 23
Brad Pitt et David Leitch - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
15 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
16 / 23
Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry et Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
17 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
18 / 23
Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson et David Leitch - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
19 / 23
Brad Pitt - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
20 / 23
Brad Pitt et Joey King - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
21 / 23
Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry et Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
22 / 23
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
23 / 23
Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Leitch et Kelly McCormick - Photocall du film "Bullet Train" sur le bateau-mouche "L'Excellence" au Port Debilly à Paris. Le 16 juillet 2022 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage