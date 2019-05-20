Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Cardi B méconnaissable sur tapis rouge : elle fait le show aux American Music Awards

1 / 24
Cardi B méconnaissable sur tapis rouge : elle fait le show aux American Music Awards
2 / 24
Cardi B a présenté la cérémonie des &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater, à Los Angeles.
Cardi B a présenté la cérémonie des "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater, à Los Angeles.
3 / 24
Cardi B assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Cardi B assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
4 / 24
Winnie Harlow assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Winnie Harlow assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
5 / 24
Chloe Bailey assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Chloe Bailey assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
6 / 24
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
7 / 24
Olivia Rodrigo assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
8 / 24
Becky G assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Becky G assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
9 / 24
Le groupe BTS assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe BTS assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
10 / 24
Coi Leray assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Coi Leray assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
11 / 24
Kali Uchis assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Kali Uchis assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
12 / 24
Bobby Brown assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Bobby Brown assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
13 / 24
Olivia Rodrigo assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
14 / 24
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
15 / 24
Winnie Harlow assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Winnie Harlow assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
16 / 24
Winnie Harlow assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Winnie Harlow assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
17 / 24
Cardi B assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Cardi B assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
18 / 24
Cardi B assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Cardi B assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
19 / 24
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
20 / 24
Le groupe New Edition assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe New Edition assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
21 / 24
Le groupe BTS, lauréat de trois prix, assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe BTS, lauréat de trois prix, assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
22 / 24
Kali Uchis assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Kali Uchis assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
23 / 24
Bad Bunny assiste aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Bad Bunny assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
24 / 24
Le groupe BTS et la chanteuse Becky G assistent aux &quot;American Music Awards 2021&quot; au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe BTS et la chanteuse Becky G assistent aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Cardi B
Cardi B
Voir toutes les photos de Cardi B
News essentielles
Princesse Eugenie : Le baptême de son fils August maintenu juste après la mort d'un proche
16H35
22 Nov
Princesse Eugenie : Le baptême de son fils August maintenu juste après la mort d'un proche
20H52
20 Nov
Adele : Son évolution physique en images
20H05
19 Nov
"Mignon et câlin", "dominateur"... Ary Abittan, un homme à la personnalité ambigüe ?
17H27
19 Nov
Charlene de Monaco affaiblie : perte de poids, absence d'appétit... Albert livre des détails
20H31
18 Nov
Jacques et Gabriella de Monaco (presque) intenables : les stars de la Fête nationale, ce sont eux !
13H51
18 Nov
Mireille Dumas et son mari ont habité séparés "à certains moments" : rares confidences sur son couple
20H06
17 Nov
Argent, voiture, courses : Britney Spears reprend enfin le contrôle de sa vie
13H39
17 Nov
Rania de Jordanie si chic en robe traditionnelle : dîner de gala au palais avec Camilla et Charles

Tapez votre recherche :