Diaporama Cardi B méconnaissable sur tapis rouge : elle fait le show aux American Music Awards

Cardi B méconnaissable sur tapis rouge : elle fait le show aux American Music Awards
Cardi B a présenté la cérémonie des "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater, à Los Angeles.
Cardi B assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Winnie Harlow assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Chloe Bailey assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Machine Gun Kelly et sa fille Casie assistent aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Becky G assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe BTS assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Coi Leray assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Kali Uchis assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Bobby Brown assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe New Edition assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe BTS, lauréat de trois prix, assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Bad Bunny assiste aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.
Le groupe BTS et la chanteuse Becky G assistent aux "American Music Awards 2021" au Microsoft Theater. Los Angeles, le 21 novembre 2021.