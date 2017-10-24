Diaporama : Denitsa Ikonomova : Nouvelle apparition après son opération, des complications pour remarcher

1 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova : nouvelle apparition après son opération, des complications pour remarcher
2 / 13
Exclusif - Denitsa Ikonomova - Backstage - Enregistrement de l'émission "La Chanson secrète 11". © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage © BestImage, Jacovides-Moreau
3 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova en béquilles après son opération de la jambe - Instagram © Instagram
4 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova - Soirée du Grand Dîner "Trophée Forbes" au Four Seasons Hôtel George V Paris le 30 septembre 2022. © Coadic Guirec - Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec - Rachid Bellak
5 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova blessée s'est fait opérer du genou @ Instagram / Denitsa Ikonomova © Instagram, Denitsa Ikonomova
6 / 13
François Alu - Avant-première du film "Simone, Le Voyage Du Siecle" à l'Unesco à Paris le 28 septembre 2022. © Coadic Guirec/bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
7 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova - Avant-première du film "Simone, Le Voyage Du Siecle" à l'Unesco à Paris le 28 septembre 2022. © Coadic Guirec/bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
8 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova - Avant-première du film "Simone, Le Voyage Du Siecle" à l'Unesco à Paris le 28 septembre 2022. © Coadic Guirec/bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec
9 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova en tribune (jour 14) lors des Internationaux de France de Tennis de Roland Garros 2022 à Paris, France, le 4 juin 2022. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage © BestImage, Dominique Jacovides
10 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova au village (jour 14) lors des Internationaux de France de Tennis de Roland Garros 2022 à Paris, France, le 4 juin 2022. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage © BestImage, Dominique Jacovides
11 / 13
Exclusif - Denitsa Ikonomova - Backstage - Enregistrement de l'émission "La Chanson secrète 11" à Paris, diffusée le 24 juin sur TF1. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage © BestImage, Jacovides-Moreau
12 / 13
Denitsa Ikonomova - Visite privée de l'exposition Cinémode par Jean-Paul Gaultier à la cinémathèque française à Paris le 3 octobre 2021. © Veeren Ramsamy - Christophe Clovis/Bestimage © BestImage, Veeren Ramsamy - Christophe Clovis
13 / 13
Exclusif - Denitsa Ikonomova - Nuit Flamenco au théâtre de la Tour Eiffel à Paris le 11 octobre 2021. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, Coadic Guirec