Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cannes 2022
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Festival de Cannes 2022 : Virginie Efira sublime en robe étincelante, la maîtresse de cérémonie impressionne !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Festival de Cannes 2022 : Virginie Efira sublime en robe étincelante, la maîtresse de cérémonie impressionne !
1 / 30
Festival de Cannes 2022 : Virginie Efira sublime en robe étincelante, la maîtresse de cérémonie impressionne !
2 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
3 / 30
Virginie Efira au 75e Festival de Cannes, le 17 mai 2022
Virginie Efira au 75e Festival de Cannes, le 17 mai 2022
4 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
5 / 30
Virginie Efira au 75e Festival de Cannes, le 17 mai 2022
Virginie Efira au 75e Festival de Cannes, le 17 mai 2022
6 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
7 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
8 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
9 / 30
Virginie Efira au 75e Festival de Cannes, le 17 mai 2022
Virginie Efira au 75e Festival de Cannes, le 17 mai 2022
10 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
11 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
12 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
13 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
14 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
15 / 30
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d&#039;ouverture du Festival de Cannes
Virginie Efira maîtresse de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes
16 / 30
Virginie Efira et Niels Schneider - Photocall du dîner de la 44ème cérémonie des César au Fouquet&#039;s à Paris. Le 22 février 2019 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
Virginie Efira et Niels Schneider - Photocall du dîner de la 44ème cérémonie des César au Fouquet's à Paris. Le 22 février 2019 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
17 / 30
Virginie Efira et Niels Schneider - Photocall du dîner de la 44ème cérémonie des César au Fouquet&#039;s à Paris. Le 22 février 2019 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
Virginie Efira et Niels Schneider - Photocall du dîner de la 44ème cérémonie des César au Fouquet's à Paris. Le 22 février 2019 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
18 / 30
Niels Schneider, Virginie Efira - Montée des marches du film &quot;Sibyl&quot; lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Niels Schneider, Virginie Efira - Montée des marches du film "Sibyl" lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
19 / 30
Niels Schneider et sa compagne Virginie Efira - Montée des marches du film &quot;Hors Normes&quot; pour la clôture du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Niels Schneider et sa compagne Virginie Efira - Montée des marches du film "Hors Normes" pour la clôture du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
20 / 30
No web - Virginie Efira et son compagnon Niels Schneider durant la seconde soirée du 4eme Canneseries au Palais des Festivals à Cannes, le 9 octobre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
No web - Virginie Efira et son compagnon Niels Schneider durant la seconde soirée du 4eme Canneseries au Palais des Festivals à Cannes, le 9 octobre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
21 / 30
Eye Haidara - Montée des marches du film &quot;Coupez !&quot; pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
Eye Haidara - Montée des marches du film "Coupez !" pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
22 / 30
Emilia Schüle - Montée des marches du film &quot;Coupez !&quot; pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
Emilia Schüle - Montée des marches du film "Coupez !" pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
23 / 30
Patricia Contreras - Montée des marches du film &quot;Coupez !&quot; pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
Patricia Contreras - Montée des marches du film "Coupez !" pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
24 / 30
Eva Longoria - Montée des marches du film &quot;Coupez !&quot; pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
Eva Longoria - Montée des marches du film "Coupez !" pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
25 / 30
Eva Longoria - Montée des marches du film &quot;Coupez !&quot; pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
Eva Longoria - Montée des marches du film "Coupez !" pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 17 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Red carpet of the movie « Final Cut (Coupez !) » for the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. On may 17th 2022
26 / 30
Virginie Efira at the &amp;quot;Final Cut (Coupez!)&amp;quot; screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Virginie Efira at the "Final Cut (Coupez!)" screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
27 / 30
Virginie Efira at the &amp;quot;Final Cut (Coupez!)&amp;quot; screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Virginie Efira at the "Final Cut (Coupez!)" screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
28 / 30
Virginie Efira at the &amp;quot;Final Cut (Coupez!)&amp;quot; screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Virginie Efira at the "Final Cut (Coupez!)" screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
29 / 30
Virginie Efira at the &amp;quot;Final Cut (Coupez!)&amp;quot; screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Virginie Efira at the "Final Cut (Coupez!)" screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
30 / 30
Virginie Efira at the &amp;quot;Final Cut (Coupez!)&amp;quot; screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Virginie Efira at the "Final Cut (Coupez!)" screening and opening ceremony during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Virginie Efira
Voir toutes les photos de Virginie Efira
Voir toutes les vidéos de Virginie Efira
News essentielles
Camille Lellouche enceinte : sa grossesse surprise révélée avec une photo de son baby bump !
18H01
17 Mai
Camille Lellouche enceinte : sa grossesse surprise révélée avec une photo de son baby bump !
15H09
17 Mai
Julien Clerc en couple avec France Gall : une (très) rare photo des amoureux dévoilée !
14H40
17 Mai
Laury Thilleman et Juan Arbelaez : Rupture après 7 ans d'amour, leur triste annonce
08H17
17 Mai
Elisabeth Borne Première ministre : mère de Nathan Allix, divorcée et très discrète
20H54
16 Mai
Obsèques du chanteur Arno : sa dernière volonté respectée, ses cendres dispersées...
18H22
16 Mai
Laurent Baffie bientôt propriétaire d'un immense chalet : il obtient victoire après des années de procédure !
14H15
16 Mai
Thomas Chisholm (Top Chef) poignardé à Paris, entre la vie et la mort ? Nouvelles révélations sur l'affaire
10H17
16 Mai
Kareen Guiock en couple avec Lilian Thuram, rares confidences : "On ne se cache pas"

Tapez votre recherche :