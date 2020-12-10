Diaporama Harry Potter : La bande-annonce des retrouvailles entre les acteurs chargée d'émotion !

1 / 10 Harry Potter : La bande-annonce des retrouvailles entre les acteurs chargée d'émotion !

2 / 10 Affiche promo de Harry Potter, Retour à Poudlard.

3 / 10 Photo des retrouvailles entre les acteurs de Harry Potter, pour Retour à Poudlard sur HBO Max et Salto.

4 / 10 Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe et Emma Watson à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 à New York en 2011.

5 / 10 Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe et Emma Watson à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 à Londres en 2011.

6 / 10 J.K. Rowling à la première de 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' à Londres, le 15 novembre 2016 © Ferdaus Shamim via Zuma/Bestimage

7 / 10 Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Rupert Grint et Robbie Coltrane lors du lancement du DVD d'Harry Potter à l'école des sorciers à Londres

8 / 10 Photocall d'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince à Londres

9 / 10 Helena Bonham Carter à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One à Londres