Diaporama Harry Potter : La bande-annonce des retrouvailles entre les acteurs chargée d'émotion !

1 / 10
Harry Potter : La bande-annonce des retrouvailles entre les acteurs chargée d'émotion !
2 / 10
Affiche promo de Harry Potter, Retour à Poudlard.
Affiche promo de Harry Potter, Retour à Poudlard.
3 / 10
Photo des retrouvailles entre les acteurs de Harry Potter, pour Retour à Poudlard sur HBO Max et Salto.
Photo des retrouvailles entre les acteurs de Harry Potter, pour Retour à Poudlard sur HBO Max et Salto.
4 / 10
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe et Emma Watson à la première d&#039;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 à New York en 2011.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe et Emma Watson à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 à New York en 2011.

5 / 10
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe et Emma Watson à la première d&#039;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 à Londres en 2011.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe et Emma Watson à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 à Londres en 2011.

6 / 10
J.K. Rowling à la première de &#039;Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them&#039; à Londres, le 15 novembre 2016 © Ferdaus Shamim via Zuma/Bestimage
J.K. Rowling à la première de 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' à Londres, le 15 novembre 2016 © Ferdaus Shamim via Zuma/Bestimage
7 / 10
Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Rupert Grint et Robbie Coltrane lors du lancement du DVD d&#039;Harry Potter à l&#039;école des sorciers à Londres

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Rupert Grint et Robbie Coltrane lors du lancement du DVD d'Harry Potter à l'école des sorciers à Londres

8 / 10
Photocall d&#039;Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince à Londres
Photocall d'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince à Londres
9 / 10
Helena Bonham Carter à la première d&#039;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One à Londres
Helena Bonham Carter à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One à Londres
10 / 10
Tom Felton à la première d&#039;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One à Londres
Tom Felton à la première d'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One à Londres
